U.S. tourists face 12 years in prison after bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos
April 24, 202403:40
    U.S. tourists face 12 years in prison after bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos

U.S. tourists face 12 years in prison after bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos

03:40

A couple from Oklahoma was detained in the Turks and Caicos Islands after accidentally bringing ammo to the Caribbean Island. WBTS News’ Leslie Gaydos reports.April 24, 2024

