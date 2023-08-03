IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Trump to be arraigned today, one of Louisiana's three pediatric heart surgeons leaves, and a very slow 'sprinter' sparks a nepotism scandal

  • Watch: Somali sprinter runs 100m race in about 21 seconds

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    U.S. women soccer stars deny any sense of panic after lackluster performances

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    World's first paraplegic hot air balloon pilot speaks about determination to fly

    02:19

  • Damar Hamlin has first padded practice since cardiac arrest

    02:23

  • Ashlyn Harris on road ahead for Team USA at World Cup

    03:05

  • Megan Rapinoe on her legacy and new role at this World Cup

    01:38

  • US women’s soccer team faces Portugal for survival in World Cup

    02:22

  • Steph Curry shares who he thinks are the best NBA players ever

    01:12

  • Runner with one leg attempts marathon on crutches to protest prosthesis prices

    03:33

  • Abby Wambach on US Women’s soccer match against Netherlands

    03:36

  • 1 year until Paris: Athletes countdown to Olympics on TODAY

    03:02

  • Why college athletes could be at a higher risk of cardiac arrest

    03:29

  • Exploring rarities of cardiac arrest in young athletes after Bronny James' collapse

    05:10

  • Former player, attorney speak out in Northwestern hazing incidents

    07:59

  • New lawsuit filed in Northwestern University hazing scandal

    03:21

  • Ukrainian Olympic athletes express anger over Russian athletes being allowed compete

    02:29

  • Fans from across the U.S. flock to New Zealand for Women’s World Cup

    01:07

  • Jacksonville Jaguars coach comes out as gay

    03:01

  • Team USA to begin Women’s World Cup title defense in New Zealand

    03:57

  • How South American soccer programs are helping bridge gender gap

    01:55

NBC News

U.S. women soccer stars deny any sense of panic after lackluster performances

01:11

USWNT players Lynn Williams and Lindsey Horan displayed confidence and commitment as they faced some awkward questions in Auckland, New Zealand.Aug. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Watch: Somali sprinter runs 100m race in about 21 seconds

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    U.S. women soccer stars deny any sense of panic after lackluster performances

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    World's first paraplegic hot air balloon pilot speaks about determination to fly

    02:19

  • Damar Hamlin has first padded practice since cardiac arrest

    02:23

  • Ashlyn Harris on road ahead for Team USA at World Cup

    03:05

  • Megan Rapinoe on her legacy and new role at this World Cup

    01:38
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All