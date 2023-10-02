IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Trump's $250 million civil trial, search for abducted 9-year-old, and Simone Biles makes history 

  • UP NEXT

    U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid

    03:05

  • Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night

    01:11

  • White House to host Biden and Zelenskyy meeting

    03:23

  • Five Americans freed in Iran prisoner swap back on U.S. soil

    07:39

  • Five Americans freed in U.S.-Iran deal arrive in Qatar

    05:54

  • Americans freed in Iran-U.S. prisoner swap deal

    04:43

  • Watch: American carried through Turkish cave on stretcher during rescue

    02:38

  • Biden wraps up Vietnam visit following G20 summit

    05:39

  • American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies

    03:45

  • Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea

    03:28

  • American citizen charged with espionage in Russia

    00:33

  • Five American prisoners in Iran moved to house arrest ahead of planned prisoner swap

    03:26

  • Charity says mother and daughter kidnapped in Haiti have been released

    01:47

  • U.S. women soccer stars deny any sense of panic after lackluster performances

    01:11

  • Two Americans reportedly kidnapped in Haiti

    02:49

  • Megan Rapinoe on her legacy and new role at this World Cup

    01:38

  • India's ban on rice export triggers panic buying across the U.S.

    02:07

  • Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House

    03:25

  • 'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea

    01:11

  • Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity

    06:20

NBC News

Ukraine and E.U. react to Washington's short-term funding package that dropped assistance for Ukraine

01:31

Some of Europe's top diplomats gathered Monday in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that discussions had been held with representatives of both parties in the U.S. Congress to ensure more help will arrive.Oct. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid

    03:05

  • Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night

    01:11

  • White House to host Biden and Zelenskyy meeting

    03:23

  • Five Americans freed in Iran prisoner swap back on U.S. soil

    07:39

  • Five Americans freed in U.S.-Iran deal arrive in Qatar

    05:54

  • Americans freed in Iran-U.S. prisoner swap deal

    04:43
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All