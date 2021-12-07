Ukrainian President Zelenskiy displays U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia
01:21
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the country’s national army day with a display of U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia. Ukraine says Russia has moved more than 90,000 troops near the two countries’ border following massive war games in western Russia.Dec. 7, 2021
