IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions

    01:49

  • Watch: German couple decorate 444 Christmas trees inside their home

    00:49

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy displays U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia

    01:21

  • Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show

    01:37

  • U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    01:30

  • Three more missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released, 12 remain abducted

    00:34

  • Covid vaccine developer warns next pandemic could be worse

    00:56

  • Millions of migrating monarch butterflies descend on Mexico

    00:56

  • Man grabs Zemmour by neck as violence mars first presidential campaign rally

    00:56

  • Watch: Total solar eclipse takes place over Antarctica for one minute

    01:11

  • Drone video shows ash covered homes after Indonesia volcano erupts

    01:30

  • Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian border

    01:57

  • At least one dead, dozens injured after volcano erupts in Indonesia

    00:56

  • Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

    02:07

  • New report reveals California as biggest consumer of oil drilled from Ecuador

    07:51

  • Pope Francis accused of heresy by protesters on Cyprus

    01:08

  • Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel honored with military ceremony

    02:03

  • Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked

    00:51

  • Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:30

  • Snowstorm forces shoppers to spend the night in Danish IKEA

    00:52

NBC News

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy displays U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia

01:21

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the country’s national army day with a display of U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia. Ukraine says Russia has moved more than 90,000 troops near the two countries’ border following massive war games in western Russia.Dec. 7, 2021

  • Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions

    01:49

  • Watch: German couple decorate 444 Christmas trees inside their home

    00:49

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy displays U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia

    01:21

  • Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show

    01:37

  • U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    01:30

  • Three more missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released, 12 remain abducted

    00:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All