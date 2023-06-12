IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Collapsed interstate will take months to rebuild, theater’s biggest night

NBC News

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers plant flag in previously Russian-occupied territory

00:40

Ukraine’s military has released video that it says shows soldiers retaking and planting a Ukrainian flag in the window of a heavily damaged building in the village of Blahodatne in the Donetsk region. NBC News was not able to independently verify the location of the video and the date it was filmed.June 12, 2023

