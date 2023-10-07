IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Video appears to show Hamas taking Israeli civilian hostage

    00:51
    Biden taking multiple approaches to respond to Hamas attack

    03:52

  • Two hostage situations still active in Israel near the Gaza border

    03:25

  • Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    11:14

  • Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

    02:50

  • Residential building in Gaza City flattened by Israeli airstrike

    00:44

  • How reports of Israeli hostages will influence Israel’s decision to attack Gaza

    03:13

  • How Netanyahu and Biden's relationship has been tested in recent months

    05:34

  • Biden says he condemns Hamas attack and offers support to Israel

    03:20

  • Watch: Bulldozer tears down section of Israel-Gaza border fence

    00:44

  • Israel officials confirm Hamas attacks have killed at least 70 Israelis

    06:33

  • Netanyahu declares ‘We are at war’ following surprise Hamas attack

    00:46

  • Hamas claims to have taken Israeli hostages during surprise attack

    02:14

  • Hamas surprise attack on Israel: What is the objective?

    02:58

  • White House is 'aware and engaged' on situation in Israel

    01:23

  • Hamas launches major surprise attack against Israel

    04:39

  • How will world leaders respond to Israel's war declaration against Hamas?

    05:47

  • Richard Engel explains how Israel could have been surprised by Hamas attack

    03:43

  • Hamas launches rocket attack in Israel

    07:00

Video appears to show Hamas taking Israeli civilian hostage

00:51

Video appears to show Palestinian militants taking an Israeli civilian hostage during the surprise Hamas attack on Israel. NBC News cannot confirm what occurred after this was recorded.Oct. 7, 2023

    Biden taking multiple approaches to respond to Hamas attack

    03:52

  • Two hostage situations still active in Israel near the Gaza border

    03:25

  • Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    11:14

  • Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

    02:50
