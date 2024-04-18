IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows a Brazil woman trying to use a corpse to receive a bank loan
April 18, 2024
NBC News

Video shows a Brazil woman trying to use a corpse to receive a bank loan

00:38

A Brazilian woman brought a 68-year-old man in a wheelchair into a bank branch and tried to get him to sign for a loan, but police said he had been dead for hours.

