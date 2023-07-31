IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows dramatic car rescue as floods hit northern China

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows fire burning huge Buddha statue in China

    00:30

  • At least 11 killed after roof collapses on school gym in China

    00:38

  • ‘I have great respect for you’: Xi Jinping welcomes Henry Kissinger to Beijing

    01:38

  • John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

    01:29

  • Flood victims rescued in southern China after typhoon

    00:38

  • U.S. conducting massive military exercise in Pacific as tensions with China heighten

    02:00

  • Yellen says China talks were ‘direct’ and ‘productive’ as visit wraps

    01:38

  • Treasury Secretary defends U.S. actions to protect its national security

    01:20

  • Deadly floods follow torrential rain in Chongqing, China

    00:31

  • Taiwan's army holds live fire drills on island's south coast

    00:50

  • Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat

    02:14

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon used American-made technology

    02:48

  • Taiwan's foreign minister issues stark warning about tensions with China

    02:03

  • Fashion brand Shein faces backlash over influencer factory tour

    03:30

  • Beijing breaks June temperature record amid scorching heatwave

    00:59

  • New Zealand PM says Xi Jinping not a ‘dictator’ after Biden remark

    01:00

  • Deadly gas explosion at barbecue restaurant rocks crowded China street

    00:52

  • China targeting aircraft manufacturing industry in spy schemes, experts say

    02:40

  • Biden calls China's Xi a 'dictator' a day after Blinken visits Beijing

    00:59

NBC News

Video shows dramatic car rescue as floods hit northern China

01:09

Floods caused by heavy rain in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri have broken bridges, washed away vehicles and trapped drivers, Chinese state media reported.July 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Video shows dramatic car rescue as floods hit northern China

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows fire burning huge Buddha statue in China

    00:30

  • At least 11 killed after roof collapses on school gym in China

    00:38

  • ‘I have great respect for you’: Xi Jinping welcomes Henry Kissinger to Beijing

    01:38

  • John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

    01:29

  • Flood victims rescued in southern China after typhoon

    00:38
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All