IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows semi-truck explode on Ohio Turnpike

    00:49

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule

    00:57

  • Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap

    00:53

  • Billy Crystal revamps 'Mr. Saturday Night' for Broadway

    01:11

  • Watch: Dramatic video shows tractor-trailer nearly crash into school bus

    01:00

  • Oops: Scientist to the rescue after eaglet is kicked out of nest

    00:53

  • Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit

    02:08

  • Police: Suspect in Washington, D.C. shooting dead

    03:11

  • At least 2 adults, 1 juvenile shot in Washington, D.C.

    01:04

  • Garland announces charges against former Honduran president

    03:15

  • Watch: Video shows pitcher tackle opponent during baseball game in Texas

    01:00

  • Parachute performance from baseball pregame show causes evacuation of U.S. Capitol

    00:48

  • Secret Service officers fatally shoot intruder at Peruvian embassy

    01:26

  • Adorable Hawaiian monk seal birth caught on camera

    00:50

  • Tunnel Fire burns at least 6,000 acres in Arizona

    00:50

  • Parents of Patrick Lyoya call for justice in shooting death of their son

    02:32

  • NYPD commissioner: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect 'taken into custody without incident'

    02:40

  • Brooklyn subway shooting suspect in custody

    04:45

  • Watch: Iowa tornado sends sheet metal flying as it tears apart shed

    01:14

  • NYPD says subway attack not terror related, Gov. Hochul pleads for ‘no more mass shootings’

    04:40

Live Video

Watch live: 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch live coverage of the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to attend the event and Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer at this year’s dinner.April 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows semi-truck explode on Ohio Turnpike

    00:49

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule

    00:57

  • Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap

    00:53

  • Billy Crystal revamps 'Mr. Saturday Night' for Broadway

    01:11

  • Watch: Dramatic video shows tractor-trailer nearly crash into school bus

    01:00

  • Oops: Scientist to the rescue after eaglet is kicked out of nest

    00:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All