Fulton County hearing on misconduct allegations against DA Fani Willis
Feb. 27, 2024
Live Video

Live / Fulton County hearing on misconduct allegations against DA Fani Willis

Watch live coverage as a Fulton County hearing into misconduct allegations against District Attorney Fani Willis resumes. Special prosecutor Nathan Wade's former divorce attorney is expected to testify.Feb. 27, 2024

