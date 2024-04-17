IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Impeachment trial of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
April 17, 2024
  • UP NEXT

    Elephant escapes circus, wanders streets of Montana

    00:49

  • TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36

    00:51

  • Iran doubles down on right to self-defense in U.N. Security Council address

    00:36

  • U.S. ambassador condemns Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting

    01:08

  • Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game

    03:32

  • Berkeley professor attempts to grab mic from Palestinian student during protest

    02:43

  • ‘Not going to miss him’: Brentwood residents react to O.J. Simpson's death

    02:15

  • O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases

    02:13

  • O.J. Simpson leaves behind a complicated legacy after death

    03:24

  • Paul Simon performs at White House dinner for visiting Japanese prime minister

    00:39

  • ‘Chug’ the goat reunited with owners after being stuck on bridge in Missouri

    01:16

  • Police: Three wounded and five arrested at Philadelphia Ramadan celebration

    01:28

  • Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church

    01:08

  • Special report: Solar eclipse path of totality

    01:44:40

  • Gadi Schwartz reports on eclipse totality from plane above Arkansas

    06:04

  • Total eclipse reaches last stop in the U.S. in Maine

    04:11

  • 'So memorable': New Yorkers, tourists gather in midtown Manhattan for partial eclipse viewing

    02:27

  • 'Like a cool summer night': Temperature drops as eclipse hits Cleveland

    04:13

  • Animals active as eclipse reaches totality in Little Rock, Arkansas

    04:18

  • 'Just amazing!': Solar eclipse watchers go wild as the moment of totality passes over Dallas

    03:47

Live Video

Live / Impeachment trial of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Watch live coverage as the Senate takes on the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The proceedings are expected to move quickly as Senate Democrats are likely to table or dismiss the impeachment articles.April 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Elephant escapes circus, wanders streets of Montana

    00:49

  • TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36

    00:51

  • Iran doubles down on right to self-defense in U.N. Security Council address

    00:36

  • U.S. ambassador condemns Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting

    01:08

  • Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game

    03:32

  • Berkeley professor attempts to grab mic from Palestinian student during protest

    02:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All