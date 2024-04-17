Impeachment trial of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

- UP NEXT
Elephant escapes circus, wanders streets of Montana00:49
TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 3600:51
Iran doubles down on right to self-defense in U.N. Security Council address00:36
U.S. ambassador condemns Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting01:08
Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game03:32
Berkeley professor attempts to grab mic from Palestinian student during protest02:43
‘Not going to miss him’: Brentwood residents react to O.J. Simpson's death02:15
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases02:13
O.J. Simpson leaves behind a complicated legacy after death03:24
Paul Simon performs at White House dinner for visiting Japanese prime minister00:39
‘Chug’ the goat reunited with owners after being stuck on bridge in Missouri01:16
Police: Three wounded and five arrested at Philadelphia Ramadan celebration01:28
Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church01:08
Special report: Solar eclipse path of totality01:44:40
Gadi Schwartz reports on eclipse totality from plane above Arkansas06:04
Total eclipse reaches last stop in the U.S. in Maine04:11
'So memorable': New Yorkers, tourists gather in midtown Manhattan for partial eclipse viewing02:27
'Like a cool summer night': Temperature drops as eclipse hits Cleveland04:13
Animals active as eclipse reaches totality in Little Rock, Arkansas04:18
'Just amazing!': Solar eclipse watchers go wild as the moment of totality passes over Dallas03:47
- UP NEXT
Elephant escapes circus, wanders streets of Montana00:49
TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 3600:51
Iran doubles down on right to self-defense in U.N. Security Council address00:36
U.S. ambassador condemns Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting01:08
Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game03:32
Berkeley professor attempts to grab mic from Palestinian student during protest02:43
Play All