IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    White House: 'Extremely dangerous situation' building at Ukraine border

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition

    06:07

  • Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation

    04:27

  • Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights

    05:16

  • Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

    05:43

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation

    02:57

  • McConnell: Biden's voting reform speech was 'profoundly unpresidential'

    02:11

  • Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation

    04:31

  • SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation

    02:35

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates

    02:40

  • Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address

    02:30

  • Pelosi honors heroes who defended Capitol before moment of silence

    02:11

  • Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot

    02:03

  • Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 6

    05:11

  • DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats

    01:54

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • McConnell: 'Beyond distasteful' for Democrats to link voting rights and January 6

    01:48

  • Capitol Police chief testifies on 'significant improvements' made since January 6

    05:49

NBC News

White House: 'Extremely dangerous situation' building at Ukraine border

01:07

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration views the situation at the Ukrainian border as "extremely dangerous," and discussed Secy. of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to the country and meeting with the Russian foreign minister.Jan. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    White House: 'Extremely dangerous situation' building at Ukraine border

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition

    06:07

  • Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation

    04:27

  • Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights

    05:16

  • Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

    05:43

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All