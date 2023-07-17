IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking key bridge, deadly Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits settled, and homeowners wage 'warfare against renters' 

  • Extreme heatwave intensifies across Europe

    01:58

  • No relief in sight as several states expect record-breaking temperatures

    02:34

  • Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities

    03:17

  • Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Wildfire burns on Spanish island amid European heatwave

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It’s really cool’: Visitors flock to Death Valley amid scorching heatwave

    01:34

  • Heat wave felt coast to coast as triple digit temperatures break records

    01:27

  • Hospitals see spike in patients during record extreme heat

    01:46

  • Authorities brace for heat-related emergencies

    02:27

  • Record heat continues to scorch millions from South Florida to Pacific Northwest

    02:49

  • Acropolis briefly shuts down to protect Athens tourists from heat

    01:17

  • Extreme heat could break temperature records in some regions

    03:53

  • Drone footage shows severe flooding in New Delhi after record rainfall

    00:55

  • Severe turbulence injures four during flight to Florida

    01:37

  • Southern Europe braces for potentially record-breaking ‘Cerberus’ heatwave

    02:22

  • Tornadoes touch down in Chicago as heat grips Southwest

    06:22

  • Unrelenting heat wave impacting 80 million from California to South Florida

    02:16

  • Flooding was ‘like rivers flowing through the main streets,’ Vermont mayor says

    04:00

  • California landslide crumbles a dozen homes, more at risk

    01:51

  • Heat wave, historic flooding impact millions across US

    05:47

NBC News

Wildfire burns on Spanish island amid European heatwave

00:50

Thousands were evacuated due to a wildfire burning out of control on the island of La Palma as Europe struggles under a scorching heatwave. Firefighters created a “control line” to try and contain the blaze, which has already burned nearly 12,000 acres of land, authorities said.July 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Extreme heatwave intensifies across Europe

    01:58

  • No relief in sight as several states expect record-breaking temperatures

    02:34

  • Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities

    03:17

  • Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Wildfire burns on Spanish island amid European heatwave

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It’s really cool’: Visitors flock to Death Valley amid scorching heatwave

    01:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All