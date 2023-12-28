IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Afghan women’s rights activist says the world should talk to the Taliban

01:19

Afghan women's right activist Mahbouba Seraj says it is the people of Afghanistan, not their extremist rulers, who are suffering under global neglect.Dec. 28, 2023

