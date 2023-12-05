IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Wounded Palestinians rushed to a Khan Younis hospital after bombardment increases

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Newborn babies evacuated from Gaza now being treated at Cairo hospital

    02:28

  • White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

    01:53

  • Israel expands ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza

    03:36

  • ‘There isn’t any safe space’: Displaced Gazans flee south to Rafah

    01:03

  • Sheryl Sandberg on accusations against Hamas: 'Rape should never be used as an act of war'

    05:56

  • Watch: Palestinian journalists sing amid heavy fighting in Khan Younis

    00:37

  • Cellphone video captures gunfire during Israeli 'counterterrorist' operation in the West Bank

    00:44

  • Israeli forces move to southern Gaza, ordering evacuations

    02:37

  • Two killed as house destroyed by blast in Khan Younis

    00:48

  • Israel announces ground offensive into southern Gaza has begun

    02:06

  • U.S. is working 'hour by hour' to bring Hamas back to hostage negotiations, Kirby says

    01:18

  • U.S. was not aware of Hamas' attack plan on Israel, Kirby says

    01:13

  • Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders

    02:03

  • Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce with Hamas

    02:58

  • Extensive airstrikes destroy Khan Younis residential complex

    01:10

  • Harris says Israel ‘must do more’ to protect civilians in Gaza

    00:52

  • A look at the growing number of violent incidents targeting Palestinians in America

    03:33

  • College student shot in Burlington, Vermont speaks out

    01:43

  • Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

    03:09

NBC News

Wounded Palestinians rushed to a Khan Younis hospital after bombardment increases

00:57

Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza's second largest city early on Tuesday as ambulances and private vehicles came racing into its Nasser Hospital carrying wounded Palestinians.Dec. 5, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Wounded Palestinians rushed to a Khan Younis hospital after bombardment increases

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Newborn babies evacuated from Gaza now being treated at Cairo hospital

    02:28

  • White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

    01:53

  • Israel expands ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza

    03:36

  • ‘There isn’t any safe space’: Displaced Gazans flee south to Rafah

    01:03

  • Sheryl Sandberg on accusations against Hamas: 'Rape should never be used as an act of war'

    05:56
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All