  • Zelenskyy shows the U.N. videos of ‘genocide’ in Bucha

  • Ukrainian news anchor’s emotional reunion with husband

  • Residents of Bucha describe atrocities of Russian troops

    Zelenskyy presents awards to heroes of Ukrainian resistance

    White House: Russian sanctions will target financial institutions, government officials

  • U.N. chief: ‘I will never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha’

  • Zelenskyy presents graphic video to U.N. Security Council to show Russian atrocities

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

  • Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’

  • Human Rights Watch investigator searches for war crimes evidence in Bucha

  • Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other

  • Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

  • Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial over atrocities in Bucha

  • Global outrage grows over Ukrainian massacre in Bucha

  • U.S. calls to suspend Russia from U.N. Human Rights Council

  • Long lines, huge crowds as Ukrainians in east try to flee westwards

  • Zelenskyy says at least 300 ‘killed and tortured’ in Bucha

  • Firefighters donate gear to first responders in Ukraine

Zelenskyy presents awards to heroes of Ukrainian resistance

“There are also those who will remain alive in the history of our country forever. You are leaders of Ukraine,” said the president, at a ceremony attended by relatives of some of those killed in service.April 5, 2022

