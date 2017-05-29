Please select another video.
NBC News Exclusive: A Look at Taiwan’s Military Drills as China Looms
NBC News gained rare access to Taiwanese military exercises, including testing of American-made firepower — all against the threat of a Chinese invasion.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”