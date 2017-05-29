Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

NBC News Exclusive: A Look at Taiwan’s Military Drills as China Looms

 

NBC News gained rare access to Taiwanese military exercises, including testing of American-made firepower — all against the threat of a Chinese invasion.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All
advertisement

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Navy SEAL Dead After Parachute Fails to Open Near Statue of Liberty
Video

Navy SEAL Dead After Parachute Fails to Open Near Statue of Liberty

Military
52 Years After His Death, Vietnam Veteran Finally Honored
Video

52 Years After His Death, Vietnam Veteran Finally Honored

Military
Women Vets Take Aim at a New Target: Public Office

Women Vets Take Aim at a New Target: Politics

Politics News
Portland Murder Suspect Appears Unlinked to Northwest's Racist Groups

Portland Murder Suspect Fits Within White Nationalist Tradition

U.S. news
Eight People, Including Sheriff's Deputy, Fatally Shot in Mississippi

8 People, Including Sheriff's Deputy, Fatally Shot in Mississippi

U.S. news

World News

Taiwan Tests U.S. Firepower, Fears of Invasion by China
Video

Taiwan Tests U.S. Firepower, Fears of Invasion by China

EXCLUSIVE
Thousands Take Part in Manchester Run as Hunt for Bombing Accomplices Continues

Thousands Participate in Manchester Run as Hunt for Accomplices Continues

Manchester Concert Explosion
N. Korea Launches Yet Another Missile, U.S. and S. Korean Officials Say

N. Korea Launches Yet Another Missile, Officials Say

World
British Airways Chaos Continues After Global System Failure

Police Guard Airport Terminals Amid British Airways Chaos

World
After Summits With Trump, Merkel Says Europe Must Take Fate Into Own Hands

Merkel Says Europe Must Take Fate Into Own Hands

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny in Russia Probe, Officials Say

Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny in Russia Probe, Officials Say

U.S. news
Cannabis Drug Reduces Seizures in Severe Epilepsy Cases

Marijuana Extract Eases Severe Form of Epilepsy

Health news
Texas Border Town Sues State Over 'Sanctuary Cities' Ban

Texas Border Town Sues State Over 'Sanctuary Cities' Ban

Immigration
Colon Cancer Survivors Live Longer With Healthy Habits

Doctors Find These Habits Help Cancer Patients Live Longer

Health news
Measles Outbreak, Fueled by Vaccine Fear, Sends Kids to Hospital

Measles and Fear Put These Kids in the Hospital

Health news
advertisement