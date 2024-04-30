IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Pro-Palestinian campus protests escalate, WHO challenges what's known about how diseases are spread, and Trump back in court for hush money trial

What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting
April 30, 202402:37
  • Now Playing

    What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage

    03:50

  • What to expect in week three of Trump’s hush money trial

    03:21

  • Israeli officials express concern over potential ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and leaders

    01:51

  • Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity

    06:04

  • NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks

    03:56

  • Venice launches 5-euro tourist entry fee to curb overcrowding

    03:10

  • The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • FDA finds fragments of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk

    02:41

  • Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements

    03:31

  • Supreme Court likely to hear arguments on regulating ghost guns in next term

    04:08

  • NBC News poll: RFK Jr. candidacy hurts Trump numbers more than Biden

    03:07

  • Climate change: the connection between land and sea

    04:20

  • Flipping the Script: Autistic musicians speak about performing as part of ASD Band

    05:26

  • Supreme Court considers how cities can enforce laws on homeless camps

    04:07

  • New series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ tells the story of Holocaust survivors finding love

    05:22

  • Curtain Call: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ director speaks about new Alicia Keys Broadway show

    04:42

  • NYPD arrests 108 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University

    05:15

  • Middle East on edge after Israel launches strike inside Iran

    04:04

  • Senate Democrats expected to table or dismiss impeachment articles against Mayorkas

    01:23

NBC News NOW

What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting

02:37

The names are being released of the four officers who were fatally shot while serving a warrant at a Charlotte home. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian describes the deadly law enforcement attack and how the shooting could affect morale.April 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage

    03:50

  • What to expect in week three of Trump’s hush money trial

    03:21

  • Israeli officials express concern over potential ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and leaders

    01:51

  • Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity

    06:04

  • NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks

    03:56
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All