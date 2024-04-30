What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting

- Now Playing
What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting02:37
- UP NEXT
‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage03:50
What to expect in week three of Trump’s hush money trial03:21
Israeli officials express concern over potential ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and leaders01:51
Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity06:04
NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks03:56
Venice launches 5-euro tourist entry fee to curb overcrowding03:10
The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation04:59
FDA finds fragments of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk02:41
Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements03:31
Supreme Court likely to hear arguments on regulating ghost guns in next term04:08
NBC News poll: RFK Jr. candidacy hurts Trump numbers more than Biden03:07
Climate change: the connection between land and sea04:20
Flipping the Script: Autistic musicians speak about performing as part of ASD Band05:26
Supreme Court considers how cities can enforce laws on homeless camps04:07
New series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ tells the story of Holocaust survivors finding love05:22
Curtain Call: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ director speaks about new Alicia Keys Broadway show04:42
NYPD arrests 108 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University05:15
Middle East on edge after Israel launches strike inside Iran04:04
Senate Democrats expected to table or dismiss impeachment articles against Mayorkas01:23
- Now Playing
What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting02:37
- UP NEXT
‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage03:50
What to expect in week three of Trump’s hush money trial03:21
Israeli officials express concern over potential ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and leaders01:51
Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity06:04
NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks03:56
Play All