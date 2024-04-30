IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge in Trump's hush money trial threatens to jail the former president if he continues to violate his gag order

Israeli military releases video of strikes on Hamas targets
April 30, 202400:37
  • UP NEXT

    Sheryl Sandberg on October 7th attack: 'Rape is never resistance'

    08:05

  • 'History will judge': Columbia professor criticizes school's handling of student encampment

    07:45

  • 'Not going to slow down': Hundreds arrested amid crackdown on campus protests across U.S.

    05:35

  • Protesters, counter-protesters clash on UCLA campus 

    04:26

  • Hamas releases another video of hostages, including Israeli-American

    03:00

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

  • PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

    12:29

  • NSA Jake Sullivan: ‘Renewed effort underway,’ ‘new momentum’ to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal

    06:49

  • 'I want my only son home': Mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin reacts to new video

    09:38

  • Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on UT Austin campus

    01:56

  • 'Incredibly distressing': Jewish student at Columbia speaks out about protests

    03:38

  • ‘Students on edge’: Columbia University says protestors agree to more talks

    11:09

  • Goodwin: ‘I wish young people could look back’ & ‘take some hope from’ 1960s protests

    07:08

  • Hamas’ military wing releases video of Israeli hostage

    01:24

  • NYPD arrests protesters for trespassing on NYU campus

    01:44

  • Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

    07:08

  • Fmr. CIA Dir.: Iran won’t respond in an ‘escalatory way’ since IDF capabilities are ‘far superior’

    06:41

  • ‘A tale of two aerial barrages’: Fmr. CIA and DOD Chief of Staff on Iran and Israeli strikes

    04:58

  • U.S. bracing for 'rocky few months' ahead in Middle East conflict

    08:00

  • 'Schools have had enough': Universities respond to student protests

    09:33

NBC News

Israeli military releases video of strikes on Hamas targets

00:37

The Israeli military has released video said to show strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed at least 34,488 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel blames the high civilian death toll on Hamas because the militants fight from dense residential areas.April 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Sheryl Sandberg on October 7th attack: 'Rape is never resistance'

    08:05

  • 'History will judge': Columbia professor criticizes school's handling of student encampment

    07:45

  • 'Not going to slow down': Hundreds arrested amid crackdown on campus protests across U.S.

    05:35

  • Protesters, counter-protesters clash on UCLA campus 

    04:26

  • Hamas releases another video of hostages, including Israeli-American

    03:00

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All