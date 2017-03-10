Feedback

Avoid Gridlock with this Self-Driving Car Drone Hybrid

 

Unveiled at the Geneva Autoshow, Airbus and car design company Italdesign have created Pop.Up, a new way for people to travel in cities. The passenger would travel in a capsule and that capsule can either attach to a chassis with wheels or be picked up by a drone attachment. The creators hope the system can be functional in ten years so considered your days of sitting in city gridlock numbered.

