IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Night Time Stopped
April 4, 202401:56
  • Now Playing

    DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Night Time Stopped

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: The Night Time Stopped

    00:58

  • DATELINE SUNDAY SNEAK PEEK: Something Wicked

    01:50

  • DATELINE SUNDAY PREVIEW: Something Wicked

    00:55

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Grackles of Austin, Texas

    01:16

  • The True Crime Original Returns for Season 32

    00:45

  • A Postcard From the Field: Versailles Restaurant

    02:57

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Lincoln-Douglas Debate Interpretive Center

    03:13

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Edmonton Oilers

    02:38

  • A Postcard from the Field: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Safe Haven

    02:42

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Victorian on Main

    02:06

  • A Postcard from the Field: Dick’s Den in Columbus, Ohio

    01:16

  • A Postcard from the Field: Bull Shooters

    02:42

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Mirror Lake Diner

    02:50

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Ozark Folk Center State Park

    02:16

  • A Postcard from the Field: Edwards Air Force Base

    03:01

  • A Postcard from the Field: Frocked Up in Lake Havasu, Arizona

    03:28

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Glenturret Distillery

    02:01

  • A Postcard from the Field: Europe’s Largest Boat Lift

    01:44

  • In the Field: Filming in a deep freeze

    03:42

Dateline

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Night Time Stopped

01:56

Keith Morrison reports new revelations in the headline-making case of murdered professional cyclist Moriah Wilson, including fresh courtroom evidence and a police interview with a key witness. Airs Friday, April 5 at 9/8c on NBC.April 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Night Time Stopped

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: The Night Time Stopped

    00:58

  • DATELINE SUNDAY SNEAK PEEK: Something Wicked

    01:50

  • DATELINE SUNDAY PREVIEW: Something Wicked

    00:55

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Grackles of Austin, Texas

    01:16

  • The True Crime Original Returns for Season 32

    00:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All