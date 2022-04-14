IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: The Hands of a Killer

    00:56

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Rock N Roll Highway 67 Museum

    01:50

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Secrets of Lake Seminole

    01:40

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Secrets of Lake Seminole

    00:37

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Family Secrets

    01:36

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Family Secrets

    00:54

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Heart of the Rockies

    01:34

  • Keith Morrison reads the ‘22 phone book

    00:45

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD

    03:02

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse

    02:08

  • A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company

    02:46

  • A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

    01:25

  • Spirits & Spirits

    02:02

  • No one tells a story like Dateline...

    02:10

  • Dateline: The True Crime Original

    05:03

  • A Q&A with the Dateline Correspondents

    03:18

  • The Flight 93 National Memorial

    03:20

  • Meet Susan Schary, Courtroom Sketch Artist

    04:19

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Laguna Playhouse

    03:36

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

    02:39

Dateline

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Real Thing About Pam

01:47

The latest in the case of Pam Hupp, charged with murdering her friend Betsy Faria. Keith Morrison interviews Leah Askey, the prosecutor behind the wrongful conviction of Betsy’s husband, Russ. Airs Friday, April 15 at 9/8c on NBC.April 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: The Hands of a Killer

    00:56

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Rock N Roll Highway 67 Museum

    01:50

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Secrets of Lake Seminole

    01:40

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Secrets of Lake Seminole

    00:37

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Family Secrets

    01:36

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Family Secrets

    00:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All