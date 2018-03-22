leftfield

In drag, former pastor finds peace copied!

A former pastor spent years trying to "set gay people free," but that was before he embraced his own sexuality. After coming out to his family and friends, Zach Coleman left his church and moved to New York City. Today, Zach performs as a successful drag queen — known by the stage name “Stella” — and says he can “see God in a more clear light."Mar.22.2018

