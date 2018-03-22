Sign up for the Left Field newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

leftfield

In drag, former pastor finds peace

copied!

A former pastor spent years trying to "set gay people free," but that was before he embraced his own sexuality. After coming out to his family and friends, Zach Coleman left his church and moved to New York City. Today, Zach performs as a successful drag queen — known by the stage name “Stella” — and says he can “see God in a more clear light."Mar.22.2018

Originals

  • In drag, former pastor finds peace

    04:20

  • Why we dream of escaping the city but stay anyway

    03:07

  • Was MLK more like Black Lives Matter than we think?

    04:02

  • Was MLK more like Black Lives Matter than we think?

    04:02

  • Dogs in poverty and the Mass. nonprofit keeping their families together

    04:30

  • More young Christians heed call to become priests and nuns

    08:34
MORE FROM leftfield

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.