In drag, former pastor finds peace

Sign up for the Left Field newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
leftfield
A former pastor spent years trying to "set gay people free," but that was before he embraced his own sexuality. After coming out to his family and friends, Zach Coleman left his church and moved to New York City. Today, Zach performs as a successful drag queen — known by the stage name “Stella” — and says he can “see God in a more clear light."Mar.22.2018
Originals
In drag, former pastor finds peace04:20
Why we dream of escaping the city but stay anyway03:07
Was MLK more like Black Lives Matter than we think?04:02
Was MLK more like Black Lives Matter than we think?04:02
Dogs in poverty and the Mass. nonprofit keeping their families together04:30
More young Christians heed call to become priests and nuns08:34
MORE FROM leftfield
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.