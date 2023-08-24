Ramaswamy steals the debate spotlight — plus other takeaways

If it’s THURSDAY… Republicans battle in first GOP presidential debate… NBC’s Hallie Jackson fact-checks the candidates on the economy, foreign policy and Florida’s Covid policies… NBC’s Shaquille Brewster sits down with GOP voters who still stand behind Donald Trump… And Trump turns himself into authorities in Fulton County, Ga.

But FIRST… Call it the Vivek Ramaswamy Show.

That’s our top takeaway from last night’s first GOP presidential debate, where the political newcomer Ramaswamy seized the mantle as Donald Trump’s defender — but also bore the brunt of attacks from rivals on his inexperience and foreign-policy positions.

“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said of Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy fired back, “Give me a hug — give me a hug just like you did to Obama.”

Our other takeaways:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerged unscathed — but also escaped the center of attention. (Last night was not the Ron DeSantis Show.)

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley battled with former Vice President Mike Pence over a federal abortion ban, with Pence supporting it and Haley saying it wasn’t politically possible given the composition of the U.S. Senate.

Ukraine exposed the chief policy divide in the GOP contest, with both DeSantis and Ramaswamy opposing more aid to the nation in its war against Russia.

And last night only reinforced how the Republican Party, at least right now, is still Donald Trump’s party — with Ramaswamy’s defense of the former president, with six of the eight candidates said they’d back Trump as their nominee even if he’s convicted, and with NBC’s focus group revealing that these are still Trump voters.

Data Download: The number of the day is … 23

That’s how many times Trump was mentioned on the debate stage Wednesday night, including by the candidates and the Fox News moderators, according to a count by NBC News’ Armand Manoukian.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley mentioned Trump by name the most — six times — though the moderators brought up his name six times as well.

Despite Haley’s lead in Trump mentions, however, she didn’t speak the most in the debate. That honor, per NBC’s Brennan Leach, went to former Vice President Mike Pence (who spoke for about 12 minutes), as well as Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy (who both spoke for about 11 minutes).

Ramaswamy had 16 different speaking opportunities, Leach adds (compared with seven for Asa Hutchinson and eight for Doug Burgum and Tim Scott).

And although Trump wasn’t on the stage last night, some viewers’ attention may have been split between the debate and the former president’s counterprogramming — a 45-minute “dark and occasionally bizarre” interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard and Jacob Traylor report.

Other numbers to know

11: The number of times Ramaswamy was attacked during the debate, more than any other candidate, according to an NBC News analysis.

Up to $6 billion: The value of economic losses following catastrophic wildfires in Hawaii, Moody’s RMS estimates.

$150,000: The value of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s bond in the Fulton County, Ga., election interference case

371: The number of defendants the Justice Department charged Wednesday following a “coordinated, nationwide enforcement action to combat Covid-19 fraud,” per a DOJ press release, NBC News’ Michael Kosnar reports.

4: The number of South Carolina state Supreme Court justices who voted to uphold the state’s six-week abortion ban.

6: The number of new countries invited to join BRICS, a bloc of developing nations that currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

60: The number of years it’s been since the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. NBC News’ Donna M. Owens spoke to Martin Luther King Jr. III and others about the event scheduled for the anniversary.

Headline of the day

Eyes on 2024: Trump supporters remain unfazed after debate

The eight candidates who sparred in the GOP debate still face the tough challenge of chipping away at Trump’s lead in the race. And none of them seemed to move the needle among a few of Trump’s supporters who tuned in on Wednesday night.

NBC News’ Shaq Brewster watched the debate with a group of two-time Trump voters in Waukesha, Wis.. Asked to raise their hand if the debate made them interested in a candidate other than Trump, all four voters kept their hands down.

When asked who surprised them the most, one voter mentioned Scott, but clung to Trump as his top choice in the primary.

“He’d be a good running mate,” the voter said when asked whether Scott had risen to be one of his top candidates.

Another voter, Mike Benfield, told Brewster he was most impressed with Ramaswamy.

“He says what the Americans are basically thinking,” Benfield said.

Still, Benfield plans to support Trump’s campaign next year.

“100%, regardless,” he said.

In other campaign news…

On the airwaves: The New York Times delves into the state of the GOP primary ad wars, breaking down Trump messaging, top spenders and key themes.

Biden’s bet: Biden is betting voters will start to feel the benefits of his economic policies, bolstering his re-election. But voters in Reno, Nev., were divided over whether they’re personally feeling those benefits, NBC News’ Peter Alexander, Elyse Perlmutter-Gumbiner, Grace Jaworski and Megan Lebowitz report.

No Florida men: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is skipping the state party’s Statesman’s Dinner next month to fundraise for his presidential campaign, leaving the state party without the two top Florida Republicans in attendance. Former President Donald Trump was never formally invited because DeSantis had been expected to be the main speaker, NBC News’ Matt Dixon reports.

Ramaswa-money: GOP donor and tech entrepreneur David Sachs met with Vivek Ramaswamy last week, Puck reports.

Rally wariness: Some Trump supporters are concerned that a rally planned for Thursday in Atlanta to support Trump as he surrenders to a Fulton County jail could be an FBI setup, NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports.

Hoosier showdown: GOP Rep. Jim Banks’ Senate run got a boost during the GOP debate, with the conservative group launching an ad on Fox News supporting his bid. Banks did pick up a primary opponent on Wednesday, with egg farmer John Rust, who is openly gay, jumping into the race.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner group marched toward Moscow in June, likely died in a plane crash in Russia on Wednesday.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Fox Business in a recent interview that the prospect of an impeachment inquiry into Biden depends on how the White House handles Republicans’ request for certain documents.

The Department of Veterans Affairs denied the vast majority of disability claims from veterans who were exposed to radiation during their service, NBC News’ Melissa Chan reports.