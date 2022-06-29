Tuesday’s Jan. 6 testimony was compelling, can it clear two crucial tests?

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Darren Bailey beats onetime favorite Richard Irvin in the GOP primary in Illinois governor. ... Joe O’Dea wins the Republican Colorado Senate primary (and faces Sen. Michael Bennet in the fall), while Heidi Ganahl emerges on top in the Colorado Democratic primary for governor (and faces Gov. Jared Polis). ... It’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul versus GOP challenger Lee Zeldin in New York govenor. ... Trump-backed Rep. Mary Miller defeats Rep. Rodney Davis in the member-vs.-member Illinois-15 primary. ... And GOP Rep. Michael Guest wins MS-3 runoff, while GOP Rep. Steven Palazzo loses in MS-4.

But first: A president throwing his lunch against the wall — with ketchup dripping down it — after he learned his attorney general just said there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

A president complaining that metal detectors were placed outside his Jan. 6 rally. (“I don’t f------ care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f------ mags away. Let my people in.”)

A president grabbing for the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle, demanding that his Secret Service take him to the U.S. Capitol after his rally speech.

And a White House chief of staff dismissing concerns about Jan. 6 rioters chanting to hang Vice President Mike Pence. (“He [Trump] thinks Mike deserves it, he doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.”)

Those were among the riveting revelations from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee — about former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day of the Jan. 6 attack, as well as the actions (and inactions) by then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

And yesterday raises two tests for the committee going forward.

One, does it open the floodgates for more testimony, and more Trump figures coming forward to tell about the president’s actions on Jan. 6?

And two, does the Secret Service’s denial, at least anonymously so far, of Hutchinson’s description of Trump lunging at the Secret Service and trying to take the steering wheel hurt Hutchinson’s credibility?

Or does it only invite more testimony of Trump World figures about that day?

Remember, if the Secret Service ends up testifying before the committee, it will be about more than that one incident.

Data Download: The number of the day is … 4

That’s how many Republicans won their primaries Tuesday after voting for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, per Politico. None of them had Trump’s endorsement.

Just one lost his primary — Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, who lost to fellow GOP Rep. Mary Miller in the 6th District. Miller was endorsed by Trump.

Mississippi GOP Rep. Michael Guest survived his primary runoff against Michael Cassidy, a former Navy Pilot who made Guest’s vote for the commission an issue in the race. Utah Reps. Blake Moore and John Curtis, as well as Oklahoma Rep. Stephanie Bice, all easily fended off their challengers.

Other numbers to know:

3%: The Nasdaq Composite’s decline on Tuesday, worse than the 2% decline seen by the S&P 500 and the 1.6% decline of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

$20.5 million: That’s how much money flowed through the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue on Friday after the Supreme Court’s abortion decision, per the New York Times.

60%: The share of Americans in Monmouth University’s latest poll who disapproved of the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

20: The number of years in convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence. Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

2: The number of years probation that former Nebraska GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry received after his conviction for lying to federal investigators.

Midterm roundup: Last night’s primaries results are in

Here’s a look at the results in some of the primaries we were watching last night, with the projected winners and vote percentages per NBC’s Decision Desk.

Illinois Governor: Trump-backed state Sen. Darren Bailey (55%) beat Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin (19%) in the GOP primary to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, after Democrats spent millions knocking down Irvin in the race.

Colorado Senate: Construction company owner Joe O’Dea (54%) beat far-right state Rep. Ron Hanks (45%), despite Democratic meddling in the GOP primary to take on Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

Colorado Governor: Democratic meddling also failed in the GOP primary to take on Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, with businesswoman and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl (53%) defeating the more conservative Greg Lopez (46%).

Colorado Secretary of State: Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters (28%), an election denier, lost the GOP primary to Former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson (43%).

New York Governor: GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin (44%) won his primary, defeating a field that included Rudy Giuliani’s son, while Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul (68%) easily won her primary.

Illinois-06: Democratic Rep. Sean Casten (68%) defeated fellow Democratic Rep. Marie Newman (29%).

Illinois-07: Democratic Rep. Danny Davis (52%), who was endorsed by President Joe Biden, fended off a well-funded challenge from his left from community organizer Kina Collins (45%).

Illinois-15: Trump-backed GOP Rep. Mary Miller (68%) defeated fellow GOP Rep. Rodney Davis (42%).

Mississippi-03: GOP Rep. Michael Guest (67%) won his primary runoff against former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy, a former Navy Pilot (33%).

Mississippi-04: GOP Rep. Steven Palazzo (46%), who faced an ethics investigation, lost his primary runoff to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell (54%).

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Missouri Senate: John Wood, a former U.S. attorney who worked as an investigator for the Jan. 6 committee, is running for Senate as an independent who would caucus with Republicans.

Nevada Senate: EMILY’s List’s independent expenditure arm WOMEN VOTE! is going up with its first round of TV ads as part of a $2.1 million buy focusing explicitly on abortion access, while the NRSC is booking $2 million for the last three weeks of August.

Pennsylvania Senate: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will attend a fundraiser next month, per the Philadelphia Inquirer, which could be his first appearance on the trail since his stroke.

Wisconsin Senate: Former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is endorsing Steven Olikara’s Senate bid.

Arizona Governor: Former Republican Rep. Matt Salmon is dropping his bid for governor, but made the announcement late enough that he’ll still be on ballots. On the other side of the aisle, Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, released a new ad recounting the threats she faced by those trying to overturn the presidential election of 2020.

Nebraska-01: Republican State Sen. Michael Flood will be the new congressman from this district, following his win over Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in last night’s special election. Flood will replace former GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned following a conviction for lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution.

Louisiana Redistricting: The Supreme Court blocked a lower court’s order that called on Louisiana to create a second Black majority congressional district.

Ad watch: Ron Johnson under attack on abortion

Planned Parenthood Action Fund is out with a new ad in Wisconsin, blasting Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., over comments he’s made about abortion.

“Now, the Supreme Court’s done it, triggering a ban on nearly all abortions in Wisconsin, even in cases of rape and incest, and Sen. Ron Johnson sided with them on overturning Roe v. Wade,” a narrator in the ad tells viewers.

“Johnson even said, ‘If you don’t like it, you can move,’” the narrator adds, before urging Johnson to “protect us, not punish us.”

The ad is among the first in a slew of ads nationwide since Friday, condemning the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Johnson still lacks a Democratic opponent, as the Wisconsin primaries won’t be held until August, but all four major candidates seeking the chance to face Johnson in a general election reaffirmed their support for abortion rights on Friday.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

Democrats are wrestling with how aggressively to respond to the end of Roe v. Wade.

State-funded crisis pregnancy centers in Texas gave misinformation to two NBC News producers seeking counseling, NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden reports.

The Biden administration will begin to widely distribute the monkeypox vaccine, as cases of the virus surge across the U.S.