IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet wins re-election in Colorado, holding off GOP challenge

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Carrollton, Ga.
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, in Carrollton, Ga., on Oct. 11, 2022.Megan Varner / AP file

Chuck Todd: Watch ticket 'skippers' in Georgia Senate race

The GOP Senate nominee is running well behind the vote totals of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, so far in crucial Senate race.

By Alexandra Marquez

In Georgia's Senate race, an unexpected theme is emerging: ticket skippers.

Ahead of Election Day, analysts and reporters predicted a phenomenon of "ticket splitting," where voters vote for candidates of different parties for various offices on the same ballot. But, in Georgia some voters appear to be voting in gubernatorial race but not casting a vote for Senate. NBC News' Chuck Todd explains:

The vote total for GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker was well behind the totals for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is sharing the Republican ticket tonight.

“They are skipping the race,” NBC News’ Chuck Todd said earlier tonight on NBC News’ election night special.

Alexandra Marquez

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the NBC News political unit.