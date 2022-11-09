Chuck Todd: Watch ticket 'skippers' in Georgia Senate race

In Georgia's Senate race, an unexpected theme is emerging: ticket skippers.

Ahead of Election Day, analysts and reporters predicted a phenomenon of "ticket splitting," where voters vote for candidates of different parties for various offices on the same ballot. But, in Georgia some voters appear to be voting in gubernatorial race but not casting a vote for Senate. NBC News' Chuck Todd explains:

The vote total for GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker was well behind the totals for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is sharing the Republican ticket tonight.

“They are skipping the race,” NBC News’ Chuck Todd said earlier tonight on NBC News’ election night special.