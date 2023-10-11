DeSantis talks Trump and Israel on ‘Morning Joe’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sharpening his case against Trump, telling MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday that Democrats have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024 if Trump is the GOP nominee.

“I think a referendum on Joe Biden means we win, if I’m the candidate. I think a referendum on Donald Trump, if that’s it, then I think the Democrats would win,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis added there are “millions” of voters who disapprove of Biden and believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. “They want to vote for a Republican,” he said, “But once it’s Donald Trump, that’s just a dealbreaker for them. They just won’t do it.”

DeSantis also discussed the war in Israel, saying the country “has a right to defend itself” and that “Hamas needs to be no more.”

Asked if he would support the Israeli military conducting strikes against Iranian targets, DeSantis said, “I think that Israel should be focused on uprooting Hamas. To make this a larger role, I think does have some risks. But I would say the United States should turn every screw so that Iran is not getting money flowing into its coffers, particularly with their oil.”

DeSantis was also asked if he is concerned that Trump allegedly discussed a classified planning document related to Iran at his New Jersey golf club. He said it would be “a different thing” if that allegation were true, adding the former president is “innocent until proven guilty.”

In other campaign news …

The age old question: NBC News’ Chuck Todd examines just how much concerns about Biden’s age could affect his re-election campaign.

Conspiracy on the campaign trail: Trump appears to have embraced an internet conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama is secretly running the White House, NBC News’ Alex Tabet, Jake Traylor and Brandy Zadrozny report.

No more Mr. Nice Guy: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., took direct aim at some of his rivals in the GOP primary during an event on Tuesday, criticizing DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy by name for their foreign policy amid the war in Israel, per Politico.

Super fundraising: A super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s presidential campaign announced Tuesday it raised more that $11 million since Kennedy announced he is running as an independent, per NBC News’ Katherine Koretski.

Youngkin group hits the airwaves: Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngin’s PAC is launching a new TV ad focused on abortion in the state’s legislative races, NBC News’ Gary Gumbach reports.

She’s running: Republican Kari Lake officially launched her Senate run in Arizona on Monday, and quickly picked up Trump’s endorsement, per NBC News’ Alex Tabet. The New York Times also explores why some Republicans believe a three-way race that includes Lake and Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema could actually hurt the GOP’s chances of flipping the seat.

Making his pitch: Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in California as a Republican.

Last dash cash: Democrat Brandon Presley outraised GOP Gov. Tate Reeves in the latest fundraising period, thanks in part to a $3 million contribution from the Democratic Governors Association, per Mississippi Today. Reeves did end the period with more cash on hand than his challenger.

Santos saga: Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is now facing 23 additional charges, including conspiracy and identity theft, relating to contributions to his campaign, per an amended indictment filed on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi announced that he is joining the race against Santos.