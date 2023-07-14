IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, visits a Dairy Queen in Boone, Iowa, on Friday.Rachel Mummey / Bloomberg via Getty Images

DeSantis visits Dairy Queen in Iowa after Trump’s ‘Blizzard’ flub

The GOP presidential candidate used the campaign stop to praise the state's governor, who angered Trump this week when she declined to weigh in on the primary race.

By Zoë Richards and Alec Hernández

BOONE, Iowa — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped at a Dairy Queen north of Des Moines on Friday afternoon, flexing his familiarity with the fast food chain’s menu just one week after former President Donald Trump stumbled during a similar stop in the state.

"My kids — they like the Blizzards," DeSantis said, as he ordered one for himself. "They like cones, too, but that gets very messy in the car, so we try to stay away from that."

Trump had visited the fast food chain and seemed unfamiliar with the famous ice cream treat, asking "What the hell is a Blizzard?" as he engaged with employees at a Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs.

DeSantis, flanked by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, also used the campaign stop to praise the state's governor, Republican Kim Reynolds, shortly before she signed a six-week abortion ban into law.

"She’s done so much, over so many different issues, to make this one of the best-governed states in the country," DeSantis told reporters. "So I’m happy to support her efforts here and really hold her up as a great model for a lot of Republicans around the country."

The plaudits for Reynolds came as reporters questioned DeSantis about the primary contest as Trump continues to lead the Republican field, according to a national NBC News poll conducted last month.

Earlier this week, Trump lashed out at Reynolds after she told the Des Moines Register she would wouldn't weigh in on a preferred 2024 candidate, and suggested her neutrality claim was tacit support for DeSantis, his primary rival.

