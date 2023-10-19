Eyes on 2024: Senate race shakeups

There was some big news in the West Virginia Senate race late Wednesday night, with former President Donald Trump endorsing Gov. Jim Justice over Rep. Alex Mooney in the Republican primary.

Trump’s decision aligns himself with National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines, R-Mont., who had said he would work with the former president on key races, since the former president’s endorsement can have significant sway in primaries.

And that wasn’t the only Senate race news on Wednesday.

In Florida, retired Navy Commander Phil Ehr announced he would drop out of the Democratic primary and take on GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez instead, per the Associated Press. His decision helps clear the way for former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell to take on GOP Sen. Rick Scott.

In California, longtime television news anchor Christina Pascucci, a Democrat, announced that she was jumping into a crowded field for the state’s open Senate race. She told Politico she “felt dismayed by how [the race] was shaping up. I spoke to a lot of others who felt the same way. Like, this is our future — more of the same.”

And in Arizona, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego got a boost from the state Democratic Party in his run against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat-turned-Independent.

The state party contributed $10,000 to Gallego’s campaign, NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports, writing, “It is the most aggressive move the state party has made yet to boost Gallego, solidifying his standing as the favorite for the Democratic nomination.” Sinema has not yet said if she is running for re-election.

In other campaign news …

Trump’s loyal supporters: NBC’s Jake Traylor reports from the campaign trail that many of Trump’s supporters say they would still back the former president, who is facing four criminal cases, even if he was sent to prison.

Pence’s position: Former Vice President Mike Pence has held fewer public events this week after filing a campaign finance report that showed a struggling campaign, per NBC’s Sarah Dean. The Washington Post reports that the campaign has made some staff cuts.

Turbulence for DeSantis: Politico explores what DeSantis’ decision to charter flights to Israel to help Americans leave the country means for his struggling presidential campaign. And ABC News unpacks some questions surrounding those flights.

Fundraiser flip: Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has picked up support from an investor who previously backed DeSantis, ABC News reports.

RFK’s anti-vaccine impact: The Associated Press details the “the people hurt” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s anti-vaccine stances.

Graham for gov: The GOP primary for governor in North Carolina became more crowded on Wednesday, with attorney Bill Graham jumping into the race. Graham told the AP he’s willing to spend “at least $5 million” of his own money on the race.

Republican worries: The New York Times details how the chaos in the House could boost Democratic efforts to flip the chamber next year, noting “it has given them ample ammunition for their campaign narrative, which casts Republicans as right-wing extremists who are unfit to govern.”

Abortion on the ballot: Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is launching a group to support ballot initiatives related to abortion rights, per the Times.