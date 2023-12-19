Eyes on 2024: Pro-Trump group targets Haley in New Hampshire

MAGA Inc, the super PAC supporting Donald Trump, has been quiet on the New Hampshire airwaves since June. But that’s changing, as the group launches a new attack Tuesday against Haley — marking the first time the group is targeting Haley in the Granite State.

The 30-second spot slams Haley’s tax policies, showing footage of her supporting an increase in South Carolina’s gas tax and labeling her “high-tax Haley.”

The former South Carolina governor did face criticism from GOP Sen. Tim Scott during the second GOP debate over the state’s gas tax. She responded by saying, “I fought the gas tax in South Carolina multiple times against the establishment,” noting that she countered a proposal to raise the state’s gas tax with a call to lower the income tax.

The latest spot is a sign that Trump’s allies are acknowledging Haley’s rise in New Hampshire, even though recent polling shows Trump still dominating the GOP primary there. Haley’s campaign hopes a strong showing in New Hampshire will carry her to South Carolina, where she hopes to defeat Trump in her home state.

Haley responded to an NBC News report Monday night that MAGA Inc would be targeting her, writing on social media, “Two days ago, Donald Trump denied our surge in New Hampshire existed. Now, he’s running a negative ad against me. Someone’s getting nervous. #BringIt”

In other campaign news …

Young voters weigh in: NBC’s Bianca Seward spoke to young voters from across the country, who explained why they are hesitant to support President Joe Biden, despite voting for him in 2020.

Poll problems: Biden is “increasingly frustrated” by his low approval ratings and polls showing him struggling against Trump, per the Washington Post.

Immigration politics: As immigration negotiations continue in Congress, Democrats are pushing for ways “to prevent a future president from abusing some of the executive powers on the table,” writes NBC’s Sahil Kapur, out of fear Trump would do so if elected. And Politico reports how immigration is hurting Biden even in the Democratic city of El Paso, Texas.

Campaign complaint: The Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit watchdog, filed a complaint Monday against DeSantis’ campaign and a super PAC backing him called Never Back Down, alleging that the two entities coordinated in a way that violates campaign finance laws.

Endorsement chase: Semafor examines the quiet jostling behind the scenes among GOP presidential hopefuls for Sen. Tim Scott’s endorsement since he dropped out of the race last month.

Crypto in elections: Leaders of the cryptocurrency industry have built up $78 million among three super PACs, which the leaders hope to use to influence Senate and House elections in 2024, CNBC reports.

“What about Bob?”: The Associated Press examines the field of politicos in New Jersey hoping to succeed embattled Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who hasn’t announced whether he’ll run for re-election following his indictment on federal charges.