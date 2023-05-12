Eyes on 2024: Trump town hall fallout continues

Fallout from former President Donald Trump’s CNN town hall continued on Thursday, with some Republicans taking issue with Trump’s comments on Ukraine.

During the event, Trump declined to say whether he would like to see Russia or Ukraine win the war, and he refused to say Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. That drew criticism from some Senate Republicans, NBC News’ Liz Brown-Kaiser, Garrett Haake and Dareh Gregorian report.

One of Trump’s potential rivals for the GOP nomination, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, also sharply criticized Trump calling the former president a “puppet of Putin” during an interview with Hugh Hewitt.

And although the super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ expected presidential run blasted Trump during the town hall, DeSantis himself has been quiet. But Politico reports that DeSantis is expected to strongly push back on Trump once he’s actually a candidate.

Trump’s comments during the town hall defending his decision to take classified documents from the White House could also complicate the investigation into the handling of his documents, since he appeared to contradict his lawyers, per NBC News’ Ken Dilanian.

In other campaign news…

Iowa boost: Ahead of his trip to Iowa this weekend, DeSantis picked up two endorsements from high-ranking GOP legislators: Senate President Amy Sinclair and House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, per the Des Moines Register.

Trump appeal: Trump signaled in a court filing Thursday that he plans to appeal the recent verdict that found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll.

Biden vs. ‘MAGA Republicans’: Biden continued to draw a contrast with Republicans on Thursday, saying during a speech that “extreme MAGA Republicans” are holding the economy “hostage” over the debt ceiling, and warning that proposed GOP spending cuts would have dire consequences for firefighters, park rangers and conservation efforts, per NBC News’ Katherine Doyle.

Big bucks: DeSantis raised $4.3 million for state and local Republican groups since March as he’s appeared at fundraisers across the country, Fox News reports, citing figures from DeSantis’ team.

Menendez watch: An investigation into Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., continues to move forward, with a new round of federal grand jury subpoenas issued this week, NBC News’ Jonathan Dienst and Courtney Copenhagen report. Menendez, who is up for re-election next year, is being investigated over allegedly accepting cash and gifts from owners of a halal meat business. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Also for Alsobrooks: EMILY’s List, a group that backs women candidates who support abortion rights, announced Thursday it is endorsing Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland’s Senate race. Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume endorsed Alsobrooks as well, per the Washington Post.

Wisconsin wish: National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines, R-Mont., told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he would like to see GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher run for Senate in Wisconsin.

Third time’s the charm? Politico reports that some progressive groups are still hoping to defeat Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, in a primary, despite two recent failed attempts.