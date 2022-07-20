Midterm Roundup: Maryland primary results (so far)

Here’s a look at the results in some of the Maryland primaries we were watching Tuesday night, with the projected winners and vote percentages per NBC’s Decision Desk.

Maryland Governor (GOP): With 79% of the expected vote in, Trump-backed state Del. Dan Cox defeated former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, an ally of GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, 56%-40%.

Maryland Governor (Democratic): The Democratic primary is too early to call with 62% of the vote in. Author and nonprofit leader Wes Moore is leading with 37%, while former Labor Secretary and DNC Chairman Tom Perez is at 27%. State comptroller Peter Franchot is at 20%.

Maryland Attorney General (Democratic): Rep. Anthony Brown won the primary with 59% of the vote, defeating former judge Katie Curran O’Malley, wife of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, who was at 41% -- with 61% in.

Maryland Fourth District (Democratic): This primary has not yet been called. With 50% in, Glenn Ivey, a former state’s attorney for Prince George’s County, is leading former Rep. Donna Edwards, 51% to 35%.

Maryland Sixth District (GOP): State Del. Neil Parrott won the primary to take on Democratic Rep. David Trone in a potentially competitive race. Parrot won 64% of the vote while Matthew Foldi, a conservative campaign operative turned journalist backed by Hogan and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, won just 14%.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Colorado Senate: Axios reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told attendees at a fundraiser he’s “all in”on the Colorado Senate race.

Florida Senate: Sen. Marco Rubio is attacking his Democratic opponent, Rep. Val Demings, over her campaign’s use of TikTok, alleging Demings is a tool of the Chinese communist party, NBC’s Marc Caputo writes.

Nevada Senate: CNN reports that Nevada Republican nominee Adam Laxalt’s communications director attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. She has not been charged with any crime and says she traveled to D.C. with “expectations of a peaceful gathering.”

Ohio Senate: Roll Call reports that one of Republican J.D. Vance’s joint fundraising committee is prioritizing paying off the campaign’s primary debt, which includes a loan Vance himself made to the campaign.

Michigan Governor: Tudor Dixon, the conservative who has been leading the GOP primary polls, is going up with her first TV ads today on Fox News, per AdImpact.

Oregon Governor: Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator running an unaffiliated gubernatorial campaign, has been endorsed by Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader, who lost his primary earlier this year.

New York 10th District: Former New York City Gov. Bill De Blasio dropped his congressional bid Tuesday. Meanwhile, a handful of the remaining Democrats pounced on former impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman’s new comments initially supporting limiting abortions post-viability (one question later, in an interview with the Jewish news outlet Hamodia, Goldman backtracked and said an abortion should always be a “woman’s individual decision.”

Texas 34th District: A blogger previously paid by Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez for campaign ads made racist attacks on GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in blog posts, attacks the Gonzalez campaign says he condemns, per Caputo.

Washington Third District: Winning for Women Action Fund is going up with a $630,000 ad buy attacking Joe Kent, the Trump-backed candidate running against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the GOP primary, per AdImpact.