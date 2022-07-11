Midterm roundup: Trump’s roadshow hits Alaska

Former President Donald Trump brought his roadshow to Alaska on Saturday, where he rallied for two high-profile candidates: Senate hopeful Kelly Tshibaka (his pick to unseat GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict him after the Jan. 6 attack) and former VP nominee Sarah Palin (who is running in the special election to fill the seat left by the late Rep. Don Young).

The rally was vintage Trump — profane, and featuring both fawning praise from Trump’s allies as well as a scathing rebuke from the former president of his opponents.

Not only did Trump repeatedly blast Murkowski as “worse than a RINO … number one bad, and we have a couple of real bad ones” and “horrific.” But he repeatedly laid into Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, questioning why he’s backing the incumbent despite Trump endorsing him in 2019.

“How Sullivan doesn’t come out and denounce her is amazing to me,” Trump said, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard.

“Murkowski is a bad person and Dan Sullivan should never ever have given her an endorsement. Dan Sullivan, Dan Sullivan should be ashamed of himself.”

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Ohio Senate: Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance sat down with NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor and Olympia Sonnier to discuss how the issue of abortion access is playing out in their race.

Washington Senate: Republican Senate hopeful Tiffany Smiley’s campaign says she will report raising $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, the Washington Examiner reports.

Wisconsin Senate: Democrats and Republicans are up with two new ads in Wisconsin that exemplify how the parties are responding to the recent ruling on abortion — a new Democratic spot warns blasts Republican Sen. Ron Johnson as extreme on abortion access, while one from Johnson and the NRSC focuses how the rising cost of living is “killing the middle class.”

Michigan Governor: Republican businessman Kevin Rinke is up with a new spot that links President Biden and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while praising Trump and including footage of Biden’s recent fall while biking.

Michigan-08: Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee is running a new ad focusing on agricultural issues, arguing he “delivers for Michigan farmers and the folks we feed.”

Pennsylvania-07: Politico reports that GOP polling found Biden’s approval rating 32 points underwater in Democratic Rep. Susan Wild’s district, just one of the battleground House races where Biden’s numbers are struggling.