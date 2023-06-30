Here's what polling says about Biden's now-scuttled student loan plan

President Joe Biden's signature student loan forgiveness plan, which the Supreme Court struck down Friday, enjoyed narrow support among the American public, according to recent polling.

An April poll from Reuters/Ipsos found that 47% of Americans supported Biden's plan to forgive a maximum of $20,000 in federal student loan debt for those receiving Pell Grants, as well as up to $10,000 for those who didn't receive those grants (with income restrictions). Another 41% of Americans said they did not support it.

The plan was significantly more popular among those who had student loan debt — 83% supported the White House's plan, which Biden did via executive order in summer 2022.

The Sept. 2022 NBC News poll found 43% of registered voters thought the plan was a good idea, with 44% saying it was a bad idea. That survey found a similar trend of significantly higher support for the plan among the 17% of registered voters with student loan debt, but a significant partisan divide — 78% of Democrats called the White House plan a good idea, compared to 34% of independents and 11% of Republicans.

In March of 2022, NBC News also tested a broader question about cancelling some student-loan debt, through a more political lens.

When asked how hearing a candidate supports canceling some student-loan debt would affect their vote, 46% of registered voters said it would make them more likely to support that candidate compared to 33% who would be less likely.