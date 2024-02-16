Create your free profile or log in to save this video

'Putin killed Navalny': Former ambassador to Russia says, after Alexei Navalny dies while in prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison. Fmr. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Meet the Press NOW to explain the significance of Navalny's death and urges Washington to help Ukranians in retaliation by passing "the aid bill" and giving "seized Russian assets to Ukraine."Feb. 16, 2024