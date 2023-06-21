IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alito ‘engaged’ with ProPublica interview about disclosure and recusal, reporter says

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: From Hunter Biden to Alito, U.S. is in an 'ethical crisis'

    03:39

  • Colombian Amb. to U.S. says country needs more support ensuring migrant safety

    06:25

  • Full Panel: Republicans ‘committed to this argument’ that DOJ is anti-Trump

    09:50

  • Pres. Biden says 'I'm very proud of my son' in response to Hunter Biden charges

    01:29

  • Why Trump’s classified docs case likely won’t go to trial on schedule

    08:52

  • Evangelicals supported Trump because he ‘gave voice’ to their frustrations, Pence says

    02:21

  • As U.S. celebrates Juneteenth, N.Y., California study reparations for Black Americans

    08:00

  • U.S.-China relationship remains 'dangerous' after Blinken visit, says Bremmer

    06:35

  • Pence dodges on whether to expel Southern Baptist churches led by women pastors

    01:00

  • Pence calls invite from John Lewis to lead Selma pilgrimage one of his 'greatest memories’

    01:30

  • What happened when other democracies’ leaders faced criminal charges

    02:31

  • Democrats blast Biden for silence on Trump's indictment as campaign takes shape: Full Panel

    07:32

  • Pence says he’s ‘not even able to say who’ Trump would support in Ukraine war

    03:01

  • Meet the Press Minute: Ken Starr ‘hoped’ for ‘greater division’ between law and politics in 1999

    00:52

  • Pence ‘always hoped’ Trump would have ‘come around’ on accepting 2020 election results

    01:36

  • Who is a Pence supporter? The former VP won't say.

    01:39

  • Pence: ‘I’m still waiting for the rash of prosecutions of people involved in the BLM riots’ of 2020

    03:39

  • Chuck Todd: What kind of GOP are Trump’s opponents running to lead?

    03:52

  • Full Pence: ‘I’d always hoped [Trump would] come around’ on accepting 2020 election results

    40:45

Meet the Press

Alito ‘engaged’ with ProPublica interview about disclosure and recusal, reporter says

07:51

ProPublica reporter Justin Elliott joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss his reporting on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s ties to hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, which have raised questions about Alito’s ethical conduct on the Court.June 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Alito ‘engaged’ with ProPublica interview about disclosure and recusal, reporter says

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: From Hunter Biden to Alito, U.S. is in an 'ethical crisis'

    03:39

  • Colombian Amb. to U.S. says country needs more support ensuring migrant safety

    06:25

  • Full Panel: Republicans ‘committed to this argument’ that DOJ is anti-Trump

    09:50

  • Pres. Biden says 'I'm very proud of my son' in response to Hunter Biden charges

    01:29

  • Why Trump’s classified docs case likely won’t go to trial on schedule

    08:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All