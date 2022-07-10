IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more

Americans arguably elected Joe Biden for two reasons: Because he wasn't Donald Trump and he would bring calm to the country. Chuck Todd says: "while Mr. Biden certainly has succeeded in not being Donald Trump,"  progressives ask him to do more to “meet the moment." July 10, 2022

