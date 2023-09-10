Chuck Todd hands off Meet the Press to Kristen Welker

Chuck Todd: Moderating Meet the Press is ‘something my younger self never imagined’03:23
GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says he'd be open to speaking with No Labels if they approached him01:02
Newsom: Democrats need to ‘move on’ from worries over Biden re-election01:47
Chuck Todd signs off as moderator of Meet the Press01:45
- Now Playing
Chuck Todd hands off Meet the Press to Kristen Welker05:53
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Trump could win 2024 election ‘by subtraction’08:08
Meet the Press panel thanks Chuck Todd for his time as moderator01:02
Chuck Todd geeks out on college football for his final Data Download01:57
Cassidy: ‘I might have to write’ a Republican in if Trump is GOP’s 2024 nominee00:37
McConnell has addressed concerns about his health 'perfectly,' says Sen. Bill Cassidy02:14
Full Cassidy: ‘Reasonable’ for presidential candidates to show their medical records09:38
Newsom on Sen. Feinstein’s future: ’I don’t want to make another [Senate] appointment’02:19
Newsom: Ron DeSantis is 'functionally authoritarian'00:45
Meet the Press NOW celebrates Chuck Todd’s final show as anchor03:04
Full Newsom: ‘I’m not convinced we’ve learned the lessons from’ Covid37:49
Pelosi re-election plan surprises Democrats, excites Republicans12:16
RFK Jr. ‘knows what he is doing and he’s being used’ by conservatives, says Newsom02:14
Georgia Grand Jury report ‘should not have been released’: Fmr. DeKalb County prosecutor05:33
Chuck Todd’s final Meet the Press NOW: ‘The beauty of politics, at its best is, it’s anyone’s game’03:21
DeSantis sending forces into Mexico would create ‘major crisis,’ says fmr. foreign minister06:05
Chuck Todd: Moderating Meet the Press is ‘something my younger self never imagined’03:23
GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says he'd be open to speaking with No Labels if they approached him01:02
Newsom: Democrats need to ‘move on’ from worries over Biden re-election01:47
Chuck Todd signs off as moderator of Meet the Press01:45
- Now Playing
Chuck Todd hands off Meet the Press to Kristen Welker05:53
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Trump could win 2024 election ‘by subtraction’08:08
Play All