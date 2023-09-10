IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chuck Todd: Moderating Meet the Press is ‘something my younger self never imagined’

    03:23

  • GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says he'd be open to speaking with No Labels if they approached him

    01:02

  • Newsom: Democrats need to ‘move on’ from worries over Biden re-election

    01:47

  • Chuck Todd signs off as moderator of Meet the Press

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd hands off Meet the Press to Kristen Welker

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Trump could win 2024 election ‘by subtraction’

    08:08

  • Meet the Press panel thanks Chuck Todd for his time as moderator

    01:02

  • Chuck Todd geeks out on college football for his final Data Download

    01:57

  • Cassidy: ‘I might have to write’ a Republican in if Trump is GOP’s 2024 nominee

    00:37

  • McConnell has addressed concerns about his health 'perfectly,' says Sen. Bill Cassidy

    02:14

  • Full Cassidy: ‘Reasonable’ for presidential candidates to show their medical records

    09:38

  • Newsom on Sen. Feinstein’s future: ’I don’t want to make another [Senate] appointment’

    02:19

  • Newsom: Ron DeSantis is 'functionally authoritarian'

    00:45

  • Meet the Press NOW celebrates Chuck Todd’s final show as anchor

    03:04

  • Full Newsom: ‘I’m not convinced we’ve learned the lessons from’ Covid

    37:49

  • Pelosi re-election plan surprises Democrats, excites Republicans

    12:16

  • RFK Jr. ‘knows what he is doing and he’s being used’ by conservatives, says Newsom

    02:14

  • Georgia Grand Jury report ‘should not have been released’: Fmr. DeKalb County prosecutor

    05:33

  • Chuck Todd’s final Meet the Press NOW: ‘The beauty of politics, at its best is, it’s anyone’s game’

    03:21

  • DeSantis sending forces into Mexico would create ‘major crisis,’ says fmr. foreign minister

    06:05

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd hands off Meet the Press to Kristen Welker

05:53

In his final broadcast as the moderator of Meet the Press, Chuck Todd talks to Kristen Welker about her experience as a reporter and his advice in the moderator chair.Sept. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Chuck Todd: Moderating Meet the Press is ‘something my younger self never imagined’

    03:23

  • GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says he'd be open to speaking with No Labels if they approached him

    01:02

  • Newsom: Democrats need to ‘move on’ from worries over Biden re-election

    01:47

  • Chuck Todd signs off as moderator of Meet the Press

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd hands off Meet the Press to Kristen Welker

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Trump could win 2024 election ‘by subtraction’

    08:08
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All