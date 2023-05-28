IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: Supreme Court justice robes are 'no longer black,' 'they’re red and blue’

05:18

In a special edition of Meet the Press, Chuck Todd examines the public’s perception of the legitimacy of the Supreme Court where justices are designed to be “impartial referees” between the branches of government.May 28, 2023

