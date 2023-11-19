Congress hopes to pass Israel, Ukraine supplemental aid by Christmas: Full Panel

Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law02:14
NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war05:16
NSC’s Jon Finer: We are ‘closer than we have been’ in negotiating hostage release01:22
- Now Playing
Congress hopes to pass Israel, Ukraine supplemental aid by Christmas: Full Panel06:58
- UP NEXT
Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says02:45
Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban02:28
Blumenthal says he has ‘confidence’ Biden will overcome low approval in NBC News poll01:26
Young voters turn on Biden in NBC News national poll00:34
U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting01:51
Blumenthal on Elon Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic post on X: 'Sickening and chilling'01:28
Hamas uses Al-Shifa Hospital in 'unconscionable way' to 'plan terrorist attacks': Full deputy NSA14:11
Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas08:59
Full Blumenthal: U.S. and Israel need to be ‘more’ transparent with intelligence in Israel-Hamas war07:00
‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says01:49
Chris Christie: I would not call for a freeze on West Bank settlement violence if I were president01:21
'This place sucks': Sen. Joe Manchin considered leaving the Senate as early as 201802:15
Student Athletes: College sports and NIL | Meet the Press Reports34:50
NCAA president calls for national NIL regulation: ‘Right now, there are no rules’09:18
Senators Booker and Blumenthal push college athletes protections: ‘College sports is in crisis’15:16
‘There’s a new hot dog in town’: College athletes try to make a living within NCAA rules07:39
Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law02:14
NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war05:16
NSC’s Jon Finer: We are ‘closer than we have been’ in negotiating hostage release01:22
- Now Playing
Congress hopes to pass Israel, Ukraine supplemental aid by Christmas: Full Panel06:58
- UP NEXT
Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says02:45
Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban02:28
Play All