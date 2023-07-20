IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations

    01:41

  • 'Pitiful, crackpot witnesses’ on House Select Cmte. sounded ‘half-crazed,’ Rep. Connolly says

    08:07

  • Full Panel: Gov. Sununu's exit leaves one less unicorn in politics

    10:34

  • Texas trooper’s allegations of migrant mistreatment ‘brings home’ consequences of border policies

    03:53

  • Democratic congressman: IRS whistleblowers are ’basically second-guessing’ other investigators

    07:41

  • Xi says China's climate policy ‘will never be influenced by others’

    06:44

  • What the statutes in Trump's Jan. 6 probe target letter could mean: Chuck Rosenberg

    06:03

  • IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden investigation ‘constantly hamstrung’ by DOJ officials

    00:57

  • Judge in classified docs case brushes aside arguments that Trump can't get 'fair trial'

    01:54

  • DeSantis: Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ against January 6th

    04:05

  • DeSantis became Trump’s ‘defense attorney’ in response to criminal probe: Panel

    15:26

  • Tensions over American soldier held in North Korea ‘could really escalate quickly’

    05:47

  • Michigan AG charges 16 people in election interference investigation

    03:34

  • Gephardt accuses No Labels of playing presidential spoiler

    07:23

  • McCarthy defends inviting RFK Jr. to testify: 'Censoring someone' isn't the answer

    02:23

  • Manchin: ‘It’ll be next year’ before deciding on a presidential run

    06:52

  • Iowa judge issues temporary injunction blocking the state’s new abortion law

    03:11

  • McCrory: No Labels will not select presidential candidate until 2024

    07:49

  • Full Panel: DeSantis has ‘a month to 6 weeks’ to fix campaign woes

    09:57

Meet the Press

RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing

03:28

House Republicans held a hearing on government "weaponization," headlined by Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Democrats have criticized for promoting conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric.July 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations

    01:41

  • 'Pitiful, crackpot witnesses’ on House Select Cmte. sounded ‘half-crazed,’ Rep. Connolly says

    08:07

  • Full Panel: Gov. Sununu's exit leaves one less unicorn in politics

    10:34

  • Texas trooper’s allegations of migrant mistreatment ‘brings home’ consequences of border policies

    03:53

  • Democratic congressman: IRS whistleblowers are ’basically second-guessing’ other investigators

    07:41
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All