RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing

- Now Playing
RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing03:28
- UP NEXT
Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations01:41
'Pitiful, crackpot witnesses’ on House Select Cmte. sounded ‘half-crazed,’ Rep. Connolly says08:07
Full Panel: Gov. Sununu's exit leaves one less unicorn in politics10:34
Texas trooper’s allegations of migrant mistreatment ‘brings home’ consequences of border policies03:53
Democratic congressman: IRS whistleblowers are ’basically second-guessing’ other investigators07:41
Xi says China's climate policy ‘will never be influenced by others’06:44
What the statutes in Trump's Jan. 6 probe target letter could mean: Chuck Rosenberg06:03
IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden investigation ‘constantly hamstrung’ by DOJ officials00:57
Judge in classified docs case brushes aside arguments that Trump can't get 'fair trial'01:54
DeSantis: Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ against January 6th04:05
DeSantis became Trump’s ‘defense attorney’ in response to criminal probe: Panel15:26
Tensions over American soldier held in North Korea ‘could really escalate quickly’05:47
Michigan AG charges 16 people in election interference investigation03:34
Gephardt accuses No Labels of playing presidential spoiler07:23
McCarthy defends inviting RFK Jr. to testify: 'Censoring someone' isn't the answer02:23
Manchin: ‘It’ll be next year’ before deciding on a presidential run06:52
Iowa judge issues temporary injunction blocking the state’s new abortion law03:11
McCrory: No Labels will not select presidential candidate until 202407:49
Full Panel: DeSantis has ‘a month to 6 weeks’ to fix campaign woes09:57
- Now Playing
RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing03:28
- UP NEXT
Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations01:41
'Pitiful, crackpot witnesses’ on House Select Cmte. sounded ‘half-crazed,’ Rep. Connolly says08:07
Full Panel: Gov. Sununu's exit leaves one less unicorn in politics10:34
Texas trooper’s allegations of migrant mistreatment ‘brings home’ consequences of border policies03:53
Democratic congressman: IRS whistleblowers are ’basically second-guessing’ other investigators07:41
Play All