  Trump lawyers argue he should be 'completely immune from prosecution' in election interference

  Iowa voters voice support for Trump as he claims total immunity from election interference

  Sec. Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December, Walter Reed Medical Center says

    Five months after Maui fires, housing remains Lahaina's biggest challenge in rebuilding efforts

    NBC News gets firsthand look inside Hamas weapons factory discovered by IDF

  Biden adviser responds to pro-Palestine protesters: Biden isn't 'writing love letters to dictators'

  United Airlines finds loose bolts on several Boeing aircrafts during inspections

  Staffer 'who had the flu' didn't notify WH of Sec. Austin's hospitalization

  Biden visits South Carolina church as Black voters say they 'want [him] to do more'

  GOP 'superpower' is focusing on 'policy' while Democrats turn to 'politics': Full Panel

  Biden campaign looks to State of the Union address to sharpen 2024 messaging

  Forced displacement of Palestinians is 'absolutely not' position of Israeli government, says Herzog

  Full Herzog: Israel 'determined to undermine' Hamas throughout 'world' amid threat of expanded war

  'The early states are critical,' Obama said before pivotal Iowa win in 2008

  What would a second Biden term look like?

  Biden campaign responds to concerns over urgency: 'We have to build the campaign we need'

  Obama and Biden 'aligned' despite Obama's criticism of campaign: Full interview with Biden campaign

  Elise Stefanik says she'd be 'honored' to serve in Trump admin. in response to VP pick speculation

  Stefanik stands by Trump's comments about migrants 'poisoning the blood of our country'

  Rep. Elise Stefanik refuses to commit to certifying 2024 election results

Meet the Press

Five months after Maui fires, housing remains Lahaina’s biggest challenge in rebuilding efforts

Five months since the deadly wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, providing housing for displaced residents continues to be the biggest challenge facing the community’s rebuilding efforts. After the Fire CEO Jennifer Gray Thompson joins Meet the Press NOW to share the latest developments.Jan. 9, 2024

