Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Full Haley: Israel is the 'frontline of defense' for America

Fmr. U.N. Ambassador and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley blames Iran for the attack on Israel, says she's concerned about an attack on America and says Republicans need to unite amid a vacant speakership.Oct. 8, 2023