IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Race to Mars

    27:00

  • To win the race to Mars, NASA is prepared to go nuclear

    11:39
  • Now Playing

    Full panel: ‘Within 200 years, it's easy to imagine … millions of people living in space’

    10:25
  • UP NEXT

    The power of A.I.: Cancer detection, digital twins and an 'A.I. god'

    27:02

  • How to live forever: Hollywood A.I.'s 'digital twins' bring dead actors back from the grave

    10:47

  • ‘Life and death decisions are being made’ by artificial intelligence

    10:22

  • Anti-drag movement

    27:48

  • ‘The agenda is to just exist’: New Tennessee law pulls drag queens into politics

    13:57

  • ‘Growing visibility’ of drag has led to new GOP ‘backlash’

    08:51

  • War Games: The Battle for Taiwan

    26:34

  • Christian Nationalism on the rise

    27:04

  • American oligarchs: Money in politics

    27:04

  • Securing the vote: The battle for election integrity

    27:00

  • The wide world of U.S. gun culture

    30:02

  • What #MeToo means for Gen Z

    27:00

  • Wisconsin: Ground zero for political polarization

    27:00

  • For Gen Z, #MeToo is a 'So what?'

    10:19

  • Full Anita Hill: 'The behavior begins in adolescence'

    10:41

  • ‘Keep your eyes open’: MAGA poll watchers take aim at election systems

    12:39

  • Full panel: ‘We are seeing a dramatic effort to decrease access to voting in America’

    10:01

Meet the Press

Full panel: ‘Within 200 years, it's easy to imagine … millions of people living in space’

10:25

Why is it so important for the U.S. to get to Mars first, when we haven't finished exploring the Moon? Adam Frank, professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester and author of the upcoming book “The Little Book of Aliens,” and Zhanna Malekos Smith, senior associate with the Aerospace Security Project and Strategic Technologies Program with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, discuss on Meet the Press Reports. May 21, 2023

  • The Race to Mars

    27:00

  • To win the race to Mars, NASA is prepared to go nuclear

    11:39
  • Now Playing

    Full panel: ‘Within 200 years, it's easy to imagine … millions of people living in space’

    10:25
  • UP NEXT

    The power of A.I.: Cancer detection, digital twins and an 'A.I. god'

    27:02

  • How to live forever: Hollywood A.I.'s 'digital twins' bring dead actors back from the grave

    10:47

  • ‘Life and death decisions are being made’ by artificial intelligence

    10:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All