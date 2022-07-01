Jan. 6 committee member is ‘surprised’ Justice Dept. hasn’t subpoenaed Hutchinson

Lofgren: Cassidy Hutchinson had ‘nothing to gain’ by ‘telling the truth’ but ‘Trump world has everything to lose’00:47
Government must ‘heed to the word of the Supreme Court’ on abortion ruling, says HHS Sec.01:31
Full Cevallos: ‘The DOJ has super powers compared to the [January 6th] committee’06:36
MTP Compressed: ‘Trump world’ attacks Hutchinson’s testimony as WH struggles to tackle future of abortion rights02:49
On the 264th anniversary of US independence, divisions grow bolder by the day01:13
One in five adult members of Gen Z self-identifies as LGBTQ02:13
Full Lofgren: ‘If witnesses are being intimidated, we don’t plan to just sit by’09:11
Full panel: Jan 6th committee has been ‘a profile in courage among women’08:19
Full Becerra: ‘Best route’ for abortion rights advocates is for Congress ‘to pass a law to codify Roe’ protections07:29
Jan. 6 committee member is ‘surprised’ Justice Dept. hasn’t subpoenaed Hutchinson01:45
In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump11:11
Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky09:17
Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’09:56
Biden appears ‘happy to go straight around’ Manchin and Sinema on an abortion filibuster carve out if Democrats win02:08
With the country’s first major vote on abortion, Kansas turnout could be ‘early gauge’ for November03:36
Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns06:37
‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November08:02
McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building06:35
'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism09:24
Chuck: Abortion issue appears to give Democrats ‘a bounce’ but not Biden02:33
