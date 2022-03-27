Markarova: Putin committing ‘brutal genocide attempt’ to ‘eliminate or exterminate’ Ukraine
01:11
Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, tells Chuck Todd that Russian President Putin’s actions are a "brutal genocide attempt to eliminate or exterminate [the] Ukrainian nation." March 27, 2022
