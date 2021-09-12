MTP Compressed: Biden’s vaccine mandates spark outrage from Republicans

On this week’s “Meet the Press,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy discussed Pres. Biden’s new vaccine mandates, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) then called an “unprecedented assumption of federal mandate authority that really disrupts and divides the country.” Plus, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) talked about why he is opposed to the $3.5 trillion spending package many Democrats are fighting for.Sept. 12, 2021