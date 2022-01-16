MTP Compressed: Stalled agenda, Russia tensions cap Biden’s rough first year
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins “Meet the Press” to discuss the president’s voting rights setbacks in Congress, and Democrat Strategist James Carville expresses concern with party messaging leading into the 2022 midterms. Plus, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) talks about Russia's troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.Jan. 16, 2022
