  • Clyburn to colleagues against amending rules: 'I don't think you're on the right side of history'

    02:58

  • 'Democrats whine too much': Democratic strategist James Carville says as independents drift away from the party 

    01:51

  • Biden ends week lobbying Democrats over voting rights plan that can't pass

    01:18

  • Biden comes back from Capitol Hill empty-handed for third time

    02:52

  • Romney: U.S. must support Ukraine insurgency if Putin enters country

    02:00

  • Omicron surge hasn’t hit rural communities … yet

    02:05

  • Full Clyburn: 'It may look bleak now, but we are going to keep pressing' on voting rights

    07:40

  • Full James Carville: Advice for Democrats, ‘You gloat and you promote’

    05:17

  • Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'

    11:19
    MTP Compressed: Stalled agenda, Russia tensions cap Biden’s rough first year

    02:40
    Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight

    07:46

  • MTP Compressed: Covid surge closes schools, prompts calls for new government approach

    03:04

  • Peter Alexander: Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary speech 'was the real State of the Union'

    01:24

  • Kinzinger: Jan. 6 select committee ready to put out a 'substantive narrative'

    01:36

  • Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump

    08:33

  • CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board

    02:34

  • Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'

    07:22

  • Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'

    01:45

  • 'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    08:34

Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: Stalled agenda, Russia tensions cap Biden’s rough first year

02:40

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins “Meet the Press” to discuss the president’s voting rights setbacks in Congress, and Democrat Strategist James Carville expresses concern with party messaging leading into the 2022 midterms. Plus, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) talks about Russia's troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.Jan. 16, 2022

