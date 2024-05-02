IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Protesters remain on UCLA campus after police order to disperse
May 2, 202401:20
Aerial video from KNBC shows a crowd of protesters along with an encampment remaining on the campus of UCLA despite police asking the group to disperse.May 2, 2024

