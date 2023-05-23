IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Multistate agreement to reduce water for Colorado River is 'stopgap solution at best'

03:01

With the help of the federal government, California, Arizona and Nevada have struck a major deal to cut back on water usage in an effort to save the Colorado River and avoid a water supply catastrophe. NBC News Correspondent Steve Patterson reports. May 23, 2023

